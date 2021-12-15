Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,105 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of M&T Bank worth $57,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

