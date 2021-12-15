Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,833 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Qorvo worth $54,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 36.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 58.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 28.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.