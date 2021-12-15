Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 80,481 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $59,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

