Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $200.85. 524,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,145. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

