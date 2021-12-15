SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.60. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 102,910 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

