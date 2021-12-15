SureRemit (RMT) Trading 71.5% Higher This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $10,452.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.01 or 0.07824186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.58 or 0.99988101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002532 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

