Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,807. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.