Susquehanna Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $120.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,527. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Lumentum by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,140,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

