Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.26

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

STRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

