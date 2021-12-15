SVB Leerink Comments on Equillium, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium in the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $136,045 in the last 90 days. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

