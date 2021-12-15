Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Switch (NYSE:SWCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,594,268 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,444. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 90,133.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

