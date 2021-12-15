Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Down to $28.55

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $27.61. Sylvamo shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 5,891 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

