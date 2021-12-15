Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.75

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.75 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.14). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16), with a volume of 411,207 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £239.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.75.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($158,632.88). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($26,175.71).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

