Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €115.00 ($129.21) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €122.23 ($137.34).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €129.05 ($145.00) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($82.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.73.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

