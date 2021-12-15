Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) & Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) Head to Head Review

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.33, meaning that its stock price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Decision Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.75 -$10.70 million ($1.44) -1.72 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decision Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -8.44% -12.35% -1.73% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchronoss Technologies and Decision Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.03, suggesting a potential upside of 143.15%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Decision Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Decision Diagnostics Company Profile

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

