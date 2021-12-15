Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $56.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 230,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,273. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

