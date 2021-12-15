Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

