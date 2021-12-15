Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the November 15th total of 206,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Synthetic Biologics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,816. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

