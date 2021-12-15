Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $399.74

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 399.74 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 400.78 ($5.30), with a volume of 102383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.37).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 576.88 ($7.62).

The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 508.08.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

