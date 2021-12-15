Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $52,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $46,145,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

