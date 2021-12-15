Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.24. Taboola.com shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 4,817 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

