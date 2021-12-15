TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $44.96. 20,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 986,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.