Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Up 175.0% in November

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000.

NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

