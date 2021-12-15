TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.33. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 28,167 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

