TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TechnoPro stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

