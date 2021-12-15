TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TechnoPro stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.68.
TechnoPro Company Profile
