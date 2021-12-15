Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of THW stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.