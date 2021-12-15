Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.15 ($3.54) and last traded at €3.16 ($3.55). Approximately 40,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.18 ($3.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.