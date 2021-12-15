Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica aims to boost shareholder value by prioritizing investment in its core operations. Its 5G network provides cutting-edge mobile Internet services, streamlining the entire communications infrastructure of Spain. The company intends to optimize its Hispam operations to enhance the Group structure and is on track to meet 2021 financial targets. The Telxius Tower sale, Virgin Media-O2 JV and accretive customer base drive its operating momentum. Its new operating model is expected to boost the digitization of the Group's operations. However, Telefonica continues to experience a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with pressure across both its B2C and B2B segments. Stiff domestic competition and a debt-laden balance sheet are potent risks. Supply chain disruptions and unfavorable forex dynamics pose major headwinds as well.”

TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

