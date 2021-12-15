Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 219.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in eHealth by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHTH opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

