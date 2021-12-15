Telemus Capital LLC Buys 53 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

