Telemus Capital LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 82.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 222,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,016 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 435,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

