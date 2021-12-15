Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $111,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $207,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAR opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

