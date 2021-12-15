Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 670,635 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after acquiring an additional 524,749 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

