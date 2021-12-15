Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

