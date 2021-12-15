Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in November

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth about $175,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 68,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

