Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME opened at $6.38 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.