Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target Lowered to €100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Thales has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4704 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

