The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CATO opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Cato’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other news, Director Bailey W. Patrick acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

