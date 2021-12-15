The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

