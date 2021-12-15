The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $356.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $362.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

