The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $22.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

RSI stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.63. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $53,748,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

