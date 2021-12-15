The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Kaltura stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,430,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

