The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Umicore has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

