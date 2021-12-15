The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $205,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

