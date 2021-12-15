The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Plans — Dividend of $0.80

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.58.

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The India Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 241,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.36% of The India Fund worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

