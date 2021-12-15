The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

