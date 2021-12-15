The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $18.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 872,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,475. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

