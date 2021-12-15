The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

PGR opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

