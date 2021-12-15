The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 4.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.97, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

