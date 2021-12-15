The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

